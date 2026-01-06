Why democrats aren’t threatening another shutdown this time

One unmentioned episode weighed on her: a suicide by a woman who was about to start work at Nevada’s Creech Air Force Base. The 44-year-old had been unable to find other work after getting furloughed and her husband, also a government contractor, was hunting for a second job to pay the bills. Suffering from hip-related problems and using a cane, she said in a late October suicide note that she didn’t want to be a financial burden.