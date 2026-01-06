Why democrats aren’t threatening another shutdown this time

WASHINGTON—When Sen. Jacky Rosen (D., Nev.) joined a breakaway group of Democrats to help Republicans end a record-long government shutdown, she cited “unimaginable pain and suffering on working people,” pointing to the loss of food aid and the snarling of air travel in her tourism-dependent state.
One unmentioned episode weighed on her: a suicide by a woman who was about to start work at Nevada’s Creech Air Force Base. The 44-year-old had been unable to find other work after getting furloughed and her husband, also a government contractor, was hunting for a second job to pay the bills. Suffering from hip-related problems and using a cane, she said in a late October suicide note that she didn’t want to be a financial burden.
“Of course the suicide weighed heavy on me, because our actions here—we don’t work in a vacuum,” Rosen said in an interview, citing the death as one reason she broke ranks to end the shutdown in November. “Our actions have consequences for real people.”
Lawmakers return to Washington in a familiar bind, with a deadline looming in just weeks to reach a deal to fund the federal government. Last time around, Senate Democrats used the shutdown as leverage to try to force Republicans to fund enhanced Affordable Care Act coverage. The gambit didn’t succeed, but it helped Democrats score political points as the party defending Americans’ healthcare. Many Republicans argued the subsidies were wasteful.
But Democrats’ appetite for another shutdown looks diminished in the wake of the 43-day government-funding lapse, driven by centrists who concluded that too much damage was inflicted on American households—often the same ones they say they are trying to help.
Many in the party have said that they are uncomfortable about triggering a shutdown at the end of January, when the current short-term funding law expires.
“I hope not,” said Sen. Jack Reed (D., R.I.), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, when asked about the chance of a new shutdown this year. “I think it’s unlikely,” said Sen. Angus King (I., Vt.), who caucuses with the Democrats.
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) told ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday that the country wasn’t headed toward another shutdown, with funding the government and extending enhanced ACA subsidies on two separate negotiating tracks.
On Monday, House and Senate appropriators released a package funding the Interior, Energy, Commerce and Justice departments, with House passage possible this week, aiming to shield more parts of the government from a shutdown.
Still, some Democrats remain frustrated with Republicans and see spending bills as an effective form of protest. A failed December attempt to pass a group of spending bills highlights why another shutdown can’t be entirely ruled out, as Congress tries to enact the remainder of full-year fiscal 2026 spending, with nine of the 12 annual appropriations measures still to be passed into law. Republicans have a 53-47 majority in the Senate, but need 60 votes to advance most legislation.
Senate Appropriations Committee Chair Susan Collins (R., Maine) had been driving toward a deal bundling together almost half a dozen bills, including the two biggest covering defense and the Health and Human Services Department, when the White House budget chief threw a grenade into talks by announcing plans to break up the National Center for Atmospheric Research, a leader in climate and weather research.
The two Democratic senators from Colorado, where the center is based, responded by blocking the appropriations package, plunging the spending process back into turmoil as they sought to protect the center’s funding. On Wednesday, President Trump vetoed legislation related to a Colorado water project, which one of the lawmakers, Sen. Michael Bennet (D., Colo.), cast as part of a revenge campaign.
“We’re going to consider all of our options,” Bennet said on Monday night when asked about whether he would try to again use the spending bill as leverage. He noted that the center wasn’t specifically protected in the new package released this week that would normally provide guaranteed funding.
Over the weekend, Trump invaded Venezuela and seized President Nicolás Maduro without giving congressional leaders a heads-up, a step that Democrats said was illegal and unconstitutional.
Republicans are now uncertain whether any issues could cause so much strife that Democrats withhold support for spending legislation.
“You have conflicting news coming out of a Democrat party that’s divided,” said Sen. John Barrasso (R., Wyo.), the Senate Republican whip. He said Democrats took a lot of blame for the pain of the shutdown and that party leaders want to avoid that. “But it doesn’t mean all the Democrats want to avoid that,” he said.
The waning appetite for a shutdown marks a reversal from months ago, when Democrats were frustrated with Trump’s disregard for Congress and were determined to channel the sentiment of a left flank critical that the party wasn’t fighting harder. Many Democrats rationalized that the pain of the shutdown was worth it in the service of extending subsidies used by about 20 million Americans to buy health plans through the Affordable Care Act marketplaces.
Democrats didn’t succeed in renewing the subsidies, and attempts to reach a bipartisan fix haven’t yet borne fruit. Extending the enhanced ACA benefits for three years, as Democrats have proposed, would add $83 billion to the federal deficit, the Congressional Budget Office has said. Some Republican centrists have urged party leaders to allow a vote on at least a one-year extension, fearing a wipeout in the fall elections.
Schumer has previously hinted that another shutdown over health-insurance subsidies is unlikely. Asked about it at his last press conference of the year, Schumer suggested that the situation is different than in September, since enhanced ACA subsidies will have already expired.
“Once it expires, the toothpaste is out of the tube,” he said.
Progressives like Sen. Mazie Hirono (D., Hawaii) say that withholding needed Democratic votes could still be a good strategy.
“That would be great,” Hirono said when asked if Democrats should hold up most government funding when it expires on Jan. 31 as leverage to ensure the renewal of health insurance. She said that “otherwise millions of people are not going to be able to afford their health coverage under the ACA.”
Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D., Nev.) said she would never support a lapse in government funding, citing the loss of income for Las Vegas waitresses and bartenders, the uncertainty thrown on the skilled workers who keep the country’s nuclear stockpile safe, and the harm to contractors and government workers at military facilities such as Creech Air Force Base and Nellis Air Force Base.
“It was highly devastating and I knew it would have a devastating impact—if you don’t get a paycheck it matters,” said Cortez Masto. She was one of only three Senate Democrats who never joined her party’s blockade against a stopgap spending bill—along with King and Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman. “We don’t need to add to more people’s troubles and concerns because we’re trying to help another set of Americans,” she said.
