The U.S. military bombed Iran’s most strategic economic asset, Kharg Island. The tiny spot of land in the northern Persian Gulf is the launch point for 90% of the country’s oil exports.
Why did Trump order an attack on Iran’s Kharg Island?
SummaryThe depot is the beating heart of the Iranian oil industry, storing and loading most of its crude exports.
The U.S. military bombed Iran’s most strategic economic asset, Kharg Island. The tiny spot of land in the northern Persian Gulf is the launch point for 90% of the country’s oil exports.
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