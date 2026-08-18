Why Do Boards Keep Giving Misbehaving CEOs Second Chances?

His trajectory highlights a familiar pattern: Far from experiencing a career-ender, executives accused of code-of-conduct violations sometimes go on to land new leadership positions at different companies. Witness the two CEO roles Brian Krzanich has had at smaller companies since resigning as Intel CEO in 2018 after the company said he’d had a previous relationship with a co-worker. Or Mark Hurd’s tenure at Oracle, after claims of misconduct while leading Hewlett-Packard.