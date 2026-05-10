The waitstaff in restaurants should be aware: Patrons are less generous with tips over the weekend.
Why do people tip less on the weekends?
SummaryA study finds that when restaurant patrons spend money elsewhere, they cut back on their gratuities
The waitstaff in restaurants should be aware: Patrons are less generous with tips over the weekend.
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