Why does the White House keep beefing with pop stars?

When Sabrina Carpenter toured in 2024, her performance of the song “Juno" was often a bawdy concert highlight. The singer would pretend to arrest a fan with pink handcuffs, and as she sang the line “Have you ever tried this one?" she would mischievously act out a different sex position.
“Juno" appeared in a starkly different context this week when Immigration and Customs Enforcement used it as the soundtrack of a video promoting the organization’s deportation efforts. “Have you ever tried this one?" the caption read. “Bye-bye."
Carpenter condemned the clip, calling it “evil and disgusting" on X. “Do not ever involve me or my music to benefit your inhumane agenda," she wrote.
Abigail Jackson, a White House spokesperson, countered with a statement that referenced the singer’s album title and lyrics. “Here’s a Short n’ Sweet message for Sabrina Carpenter: we won’t apologize for deporting dangerous criminal illegal murderers, rapists, and pedophiles from our country," Jackson said. “Anyone who would defend these sick monsters must be stupid, or is it slow?"
A representative for the singer declined to comment.
This marks at least the fourth time in less than three months that a star artist—Bad Bunny, Zach Bryan, Olivia Rodrigo and now Carpenter—has taken flak from the White House, either for opposing ICE or objecting to the use of their song in an ICE-related video. While past administrations might ignore artists’ comments, keeping their powder dry for showdowns with political rivals, this one often prefers to fight fire with fire, taunting both Bryan and Carpenter by including their own words in playground-ready rebukes.
“I would say that the current administration is rather unique in this matter in that they tend to start a feud when they get pushback from artists," said James Sullivan, the author of “Which Side Are You On?: 20th Century American History in 100 Protest Songs." Sullivan’s book is one of several that delve into other moments when the government went after artists with opposing views.
In the wake of World War II, for example, “the FBI was notably active in hounding musicians," said Clark D. Halker, a singer and the author of “For Democracy, Workers, and God: Labor Song-Poems and Labor Protest, 1865-1895."
“If you were siding with labor," Halker added, “the FBI would probably have a file on you." The Bureau put John Lennon on their list of surveillance subjects in the early 1970s, and the government also attempted to deport the former Beatle.
Today, much of the back-and-forth between artists and the White House plays out in public, rather than in secret files.
“It is different than it has been in the past—that megaphone on social media is so much bigger," said Linda Bloss-Baum, director of the business and entertainment program at American University’s Kogod School of Business. “Combine that with an administration that is not shy about going after artists that say things that displease them, and you kind of have the perfect storm."
Since President Trump’s re-election, ICE is a significant source of prominent singers’ distress. “A thing I’m hearing from artists is that many of them are really upset about the ICE ads on the ad-supported tier of streaming services," said Dr. Richard James Burgess, the former president and chief executive of the American Association of Independent Music. Bad Bunny admitted to being worried about ICE activity at his concerts, and Bryan included a lyric about the agency in a snippet of an unreleased song.
In contrast, Carpenter and Rodrigo were pulled into the political fray when ICE put their music in videos. “This is artists responding to something that’s coming at them involuntarily," Bloss-Baum said.
Rodrigo lambasted the agency in November after it used her song “All-American Bitch" as the soundtrack for a video urging undocumented immigrants to self-deport. She called the clip “racist, hateful propaganda" in an Instagram comment. At the time, a spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security retorted with a reference to Rodrigo’s lyrics: “America is grateful all the time for our federal law enforcement officers who keep us safe. We suggest Ms. Rodrigo thank them for their service, not belittle their sacrifice."
When artists’ music is used without their permission, they often enlist their attorneys to hit back with cease-and-desist letters. “Most past presidents and candidates have just quietly dropped the use of a particular song when the artist cries foul or issues a cease-and-desist," Sullivan said.
But that doesn’t always happen. The Rolling Stones threatened legal action against Trump for using the band’s music in 2020. Neil Young sued the same year to get Trump to stop playing his songs at rallies, but dropped the case after the campaign was over.
As artists trade barbs with the White House on social media, it’s not clear if these exchanges have much impact. In the five weeks before Bryan drew the ire of the Trump administration, he earned nearly 95 million streams a week, according to the data company Luminate. Last week his total was closer to 80 million. But it’s hard to attribute that to any one factor—streams were already declining ahead of the incident. And the star remains in high demand as a live performer: He recently announced a lengthy stadium tour in 2026.
