Why does the White House keep beefing with pop stars?

This marks at least the fourth time in less than three months that a star artist—Bad Bunny, Zach Bryan, Olivia Rodrigo and now Carpenter—has taken flak from the White House, either for opposing ICE or objecting to the use of their song in an ICE-related video. While past administrations might ignore artists’ comments, keeping their powder dry for showdowns with political rivals, this one often prefers to fight fire with fire, taunting both Bryan and Carpenter by including their own words in playground-ready rebukes.