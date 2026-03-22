Why Donald Trump is putting his face on a coin

In addition to putting his name on stuff, Mr Trump is energetically putting his picture on stuff, too. Gigantic banners bearing what a cabinet member called his “big, beautiful face” hang outside government buildings all over the District of Columbia, as America’s capital city is universally known. On the Trump Gold Card, which for $1m allows the bearer to live in America, the president’s image is larger than that of the Statue of Liberty. And now Mr Trump is putting his face on American money.