Why Donald Trump’s tariffs are failing to break global trade
The Economist , The Economist 7 min read 17 Dec 2025, 02:17 pm IST
Summary
Six months on from “Liberation Day”, things look surprisingly rosy
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
On April 2nd President Donald Trump unveiled his “Liberation Day" tariffs, holding a board covered in figures showing just how unfairly the world treated America. The numbers were nonsense, but the message was clear: the age of free trade was over. Markets shuddered, America’s allies fumed and economists predicted catastrophe. Torsten Slok of Apollo, a private-markets giant, put the odds of a tariff-driven recession in America at 90%.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story