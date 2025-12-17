Why Donald Trump’s tariffs are failing to break global trade

Most consequential has been what has not happened: retaliation. Economic models assumed tit-for-tat tariffs; instead, America’s trade partners have largely held fire. Few are big enough to inflict real pain on America by themselves, and there has been little co-ordination. That might be because America matters less than it once did. At the turn of the century, it accounted for a fifth of global imports; today, closer to an eighth. Brazil sends only 13% of its exports to America, down from 26% in the early 2000s. Even where dependence remains significant, as in South-East Asia, countries have little incentive to retaliate. Many face duties of around 20%, ensuring that few lose out relative to their neighbours.