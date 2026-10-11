Why economists think higher bond yields are here to stay

Some economic shocks look like bumps in the road—tariffs, to which businesses adjust, or a war with Iran that raises oil prices temporarily. But economists increasingly believe that higher U.S. interest rates will define the rest of the decade.
So concludes The Wall Street Journal’s latest survey of forecasters. The surveyed analysts don’t see the recent surge in long-term yields to quarter-century highs as a temporary blip that will fade as inflation cools. Instead, they expect higher long-term yields to be sustained.