Why everyone grew to love a jellyfish museum in Ukraine
Alistair MacDonald , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 26 Aug 2025, 11:52 AM IST
Summary
A shrine to the maligned marine invertebrate in the heart of Kyiv went from a joke to a big draw.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
KYIV, Ukraine—Andrey Kurkov was walking past Kyiv’s central square when the celebrated Ukrainian author thought he saw a jellyfish museum where the public toilet used to be.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story