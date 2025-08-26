Why everyone grew to love a jellyfish museum in Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine—Andrey Kurkov was walking past Kyiv’s central square when the celebrated Ukrainian author thought he saw a jellyfish museum where the public toilet used to be.

The writer wasn’t hallucinating. Occupying one of the country’s prime bits of real estate, with a 200-foot monument to Ukrainian independence towering above it, was the country’s first museum devoted to the brainless sea creatures.

“I thought it was a crazy joke," said Kurkov, the author of surrealist-tinged novels like “Death and the Penguin," of the discovery several years ago.

The world is full of weird museums. The U.S. has ones devoted to mustard, funerals and potatoes. But none of these opened next to the Lincoln Memorial.

Maidan Square has hosted some of Ukraine’s most important protests, including the bloody 2014 demonstrations that precipitated Russia’s earlier military invasion. So the arrival of a jellyfish museum in such a sacred spot in 2018 wasn’t universally welcomed.

But as the war has dragged on, the museum and its jellyfish have gained traction. Attendance is climbing, with 20% more visitors this year over last. Lining up are parents looking to distract children from the war and veterans seeking the therapeutic effects of staring at the gelatinous creatures. For some, including Kurkov, the place has become symbolic of Ukrainians’ resilience and desire to get on with life despite almost-nightly bombings of Kyiv.

Visitors descend into a blue-lit cavern where jellyfish with evocative names like Milk Sea Nettle, Purple Striped Jelly and the Cannonball dance hypnotically to the electronic music pumping through the exhibit.

The museum’s journey began seven years ago, when Artem Iiyerusalymskiy and a group of friends had a dream.

“It was to unite all the species of jellyfish in the world in one place and to destroy the myth that jellyfish are somehow disgusting," he said.

When Russia invaded in February 2022, the area where the museum is based was locked down by the military because of its proximity to the presidential palace and other government buildings.

It took several days before Iiyerusalymskiy could convince soldiers to let him enter. He had arrived to complete a terrible task. He needed to turn off the electricity because unattended electric pumps posed a fire risk.

For this ichthyologist, who specialize in fish biology, it was like switching off the life support of a beloved friend.

“I had killed the jellyfish," he said. “I just wanted whisky."

But he also sought to secure their resurrection. He collected the polyps from which jellyfish are grown and walked the tank 11 miles in the cold back to his apartment, passing through multiple roadchecks and suspicious soldiers.

When he returned to the museum over a month later, he was pleased to see that two tanks of jellyfish had survived.

“Jellyfish have survived for over 500 million years," he said. “They are resilient."

But the museum’s ordeal wasn’t over.

As Russia targeted Ukraine’s electricity, the collection would go on to be destroyed and regrown twice more. It was only after Iiyerusalymskiy was able to secure a generator that the cycle of life slowed for Kyiv’s jellyfish.

The jellyfish collection has been destroyed and regrown multiple times due to Russian attacks.The entrance area to the museum in Kyiv’s central square.The museum is a big draw for both children and war veterans.

Iiyerusalymskiy’s quixotic quest may pale in comparison to the bloody resistance on Ukraine’s front lines. But Russia has focused efforts on disrupting the lives of Ukrainian civilians in a bid to undermine support for the war, making every attempt to preserve normality an act of resilience.

Ukrainians have continued to visit cinemas, go to the opera and dine out. Restaurants have devised special menus that can be prepared during power cuts. Residents of Kyiv walk their dogs as air raid sirens wail. Children’s parties are still held in parks.

The jellyfish museum has become an outlet for children in particular.

On a recent day, Anzhelina Fomina, 11, stared transfixed into a tank of ghostly Australian Spotted jellyfish, her eyes tracking them as they swirled through the water.

Staring at the creatures helped Anzhelina Fomina ‘change her focus,’ her mother said.

“It’s important for her to change her focus," said her mother, Iryna Fomina, who has taken her to several museums.

Around 15% to 20% of visitors are in the military, said Ihor Nazarov, who runs the turnstile. They’re offered a discount.

Vitaliy Adamkov, an infantry platoon commander before being moved to cyberwarfare after a shrapnel injury, likes the atmosphere.

“You look at the creatures, you don’t think about the war," said Adamkov, who was there with his wife and daughter.

In February a soldier on leave came to the museum and spent three hours staring into one tank, according to Nazarov. Staff provided him with a chair and a coffee, and he left happy and ready to return to the front, Nazarov said.

Several visitors shuddered when told the facility once served as a public toilet.

“But better toilet to jellyfish museum than the reverse," said Adamkov, the soldier.

For years Kurkov couldn’t get the idea of the museum’s former use out of his head. He knew the layout of that toilet so well that he struggled to imagine himself viewing jellyfish there.

His son recently visited and enjoyed the museum, and the writer is now planning his first visit.

“Life goes on," he said.

“You can watch these creatures moving slowly and it freezes time."

