Why everyone grew to love a jellyfish museum in Ukraine

But as the war has dragged on, the museum and its jellyfish have gained traction. Attendance is climbing, with 20% more visitors this year over last. Lining up are parents looking to distract children from the war and veterans seeking the therapeutic effects of staring at the gelatinous creatures. For some, including Kurkov, the place has become symbolic of Ukrainians’ resilience and desire to get on with life despite almost-nightly bombings of Kyiv.