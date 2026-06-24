Why falling oil prices are bad news for packaged-food companies

Oil’s retreat below $80 a barrel may be good news for consumers, but it complicates the outlook for packaged-food companies. Although lower energy costs can ease pressure on transportation, packaging, and manufacturing, it could make it harder for companies to raise prices, Barclays analysts said in a Tuesday note.
It has been a challenging time for packaged goods companies. As of Tuesday, General Mills stock was down 25% year to date, while Campbell’s declined about 24% and Conagra Brands shares have lost 22%.
The industry is stuck in an uncomfortable position: Volumes remain weak after several years of price increases, as shoppers have pushed back against higher grocery bills. Many food makers have been trying to rebuild demand through promotions, value deals, and in some cases outright price reductions.