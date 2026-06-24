Why falling oil prices are bad news for packaged-food companies

Oil’s retreat below $80 a barrel may be good news for consumers, but it complicates the outlook for packaged-food companies. Although lower energy costs can ease pressure on transportation, packaging, and manufacturing, it could make it harder for companies to raise prices, Barclays analysts said in a Tuesday note.
Oil’s retreat below $80 a barrel may be good news for consumers, but it complicates the outlook for packaged-food companies. Although lower energy costs can ease pressure on transportation, packaging, and manufacturing, it could make it harder for companies to raise prices, Barclays analysts said in a Tuesday note.
It has been a challenging time for packaged goods companies. As of Tuesday, General Mills stock was down 25% year to date, while Campbell’s declined about 24% and Conagra Brands shares have lost 22%.
It has been a challenging time for packaged goods companies. As of Tuesday, General Mills stock was down 25% year to date, while Campbell’s declined about 24% and Conagra Brands shares have lost 22%.
The industry is stuck in an uncomfortable position: Volumes remain weak after several years of price increases, as shoppers have pushed back against higher grocery bills. Many food makers have been trying to rebuild demand through promotions, value deals, and in some cases outright price reductions.
At the same time, companies are still facing cost pressure. The war in the Middle East had raised energy costs and fears of broader supply-chain disruption. If those pressures had lasted, food makers could have argued that another round of price increases was necessary to protect margins.
For companies with elevated debt, especially, protecting margins might be more important even if they have to suffer volume loss. Historically, packaged-food stocks have often performed better when price increases supported sales growth and protected margin dollars, even when volumes were soft, said Barclays analysts, led by Andrew Lazar.
That looks less likely now. Last week’s memorandum of understanding between the U.S. and Iran, and a subsequent a drop in oil prices, make it harder for food companies to justify price hikes. Retailers are now more likely to view cost pressures as temporary rather than structural, according to Barclays.
A new pricing cycle could have offered short-term support for sales and margins, but now the sector will need to boost revenue through volume growth, lean harder into cost savings, and look for other measures to protect margins. That would be much harder work.
Write to Evie Liu at evie.liu@barrons.com