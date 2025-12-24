Why fewer Americans are giving than before

Yet Mr Trump is far from the whole story. The share of Americans who give to charity has been shrinking for at least a decade, according to the fep, including periods when Mr Trump was not in office. One explanation might be anxiety about affordability. Although wages have been rising in real terms over the past decade, surveys show that Americans are worried about the cost of living. Almost half of respondents to a survey by McKinsey, a consultancy, in November said that they were worried about rising prices; nearly a quarter fretted about making ends meet. The most common reason Americans gave for not donating to charity in 2024 was that they couldn’t afford it (see chart 2). Walter Kerr of Unlock Aid, which campaigns for aid reform, says such concerns mean that America’s middle class no longer feels comfortable giving.