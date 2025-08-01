Why Ford’s made-in-America strategy hurts it in Trump’s trade war
Sharon Terlep , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 01 Aug 2025, 06:56 AM IST
Summary
The company says new tariff deals with Japan, the EU and South Korea put it at a disadvantage.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
There is an irony in Detroit right now: The automaker most reliant on U.S. manufacturing is among the hardest hit by tariffs.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story