Why funding Ukraine is a giant opportunity for Europe
The bill will be huge. It is also a historic bargain
Wars are fought on the battlefield, but they are also trials of financial strength. In prolonged conflicts the ability and will to marshal resources and find new ways of raising cash are critical in determining who wins: sometimes they are the decisive factor. That truth is about to become all too real for Europe. Ukraine is facing a savage cash crunch. Unless something changes, it will run out of money at the end of February. This cliff edge is fast approaching, now that President Donald Trump has cut America’s financial support for Ukraine, hopes of a ceasefire fade and Russian drones smash Ukraine’s energy grid in an attempt to break its will.