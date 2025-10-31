Why funding Ukraine is a giant opportunity for Europe

These anxieties are reasonable, but they are dwarfed by two gains that lie within Europe’s grasp. The first is a financial commitment that can expose and amplify the Kremlin’s long-term weakness. Russia has lost the lives of 200,000-500,000 troops—double the figure for Ukraine. It is also bearing a heavy financial burden on its own. Declared defence spending will hit $160bn in 2025, and state-run banks have also engaged in an immense off-budget lending spree to support the military-industrial complex. It is true that sanctions in 2022 failed to bring Russia to its knees as some had hoped. But Mr Putin’s initial war boom has now given way to stagflation, with growth at almost zero, labour shortages, hidden bad debts, inflation of 8% and interest rates of 16.5%. Another half-decade of this would probably trigger an economic and banking crisis in Russia. If Europe can demonstrate to Russia that it will underwrite the war for at least that long, Mr Putin will be cornered.