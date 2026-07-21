Why Gen Z hikers keep getting lost up mountains

Rescuers point out that more people of all ages are hiking. The “Instagram effect”, says Ludovic Richard from France’s mountain-safety observatory, is such that young walkers go to perilous lengths to take a photo at a beauty spot. Some have none of the gear and not much common sense. In December two walkers in their 20s were rescued from Britain’s second-highest mountain in “feels-like” temperatures of -15°C, wearing trainers and tracksuit bottoms (rather than thermals and walking boots). Kev Mitchell, a veteran rescuer in Scotland, was called out to a different pair of 20-somethings in the Highlands without a compass and proper jackets. Without his help, he reckons, they would have died.