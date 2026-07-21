Why Gen Z hikers keep getting lost up mountains

He is one of many young people discovering the pleasures of the great outdoors. (As one TikTok video puts it: “Texting is cool, but hiking together is cooler.”) Millions of posts extol the virtues of this cheap, accessible form of exercise. Some influencers recommend scenic routes, way stops and refuges. Apps such as AllTrails make it easy to find footpaths and tracks. This is especially helpful for a generation more accustomed to reading from a phone screen than a map.