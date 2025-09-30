Why General Motors boss Mary Barra is slamming the brakes on lofty EV ambitions
Sharon Terlep , The Wall Street Journal 9 min read 30 Sept 2025, 07:22 am IST
Summary
Falling consumer demand and shriveling government support undermine GM’s all-electric plans.
Not long ago, Chief Executive Mary Barra declared that General Motors was a decade away from quitting gas-powered cars, setting the course for a new mission, one that would safeguard the planet for generations.
