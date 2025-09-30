Why General Motors boss Mary Barra is slamming the brakes on lofty EV ambitions

While GM says it remains invested in EVs, Barra has stopped referencing her own 2035 target to produce only EVs, saying instead that the transition will take decades. In a July letter to shareholders, she assured them that GM is well positioned to succeed in a market for internal-combustion engines “that now has a longer runway." Barra is touting GM’s multibillion-dollar investments in V-8 engines, gasoline-powered pickups and SUVs, while nixing plans for factories to make EVs and the batteries to power them.