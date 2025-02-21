Why Germany’s confidence is shattered and its economy is kaput
Bertrand Benoit , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 21 Feb 2025, 10:45 AM IST
SummaryRisk-averse leadership is holding back Europe’s largest economy, say historians and economists.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
BERLIN—A decade ago, Germany was the model nation.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less