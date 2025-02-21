Why Germany’s confidence is shattered and its economy is kaput

Less known is how little success it has had. While emissions were down 60% in 2023 from their 1990 level, according to the government, a sharp drop that year was because of the recession. Today, Germany’s CO2 emissions per capita are above the global and the European Union average, higher than the U.K.’s and France’s and just below China’s, according to Our World in Data. Meanwhile, German households paid the highest electricity prices in the EU in the first half of 2024, according to official EU statistics.