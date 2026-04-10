Iran’s closure of the Strait of Hormuz is squeezing consumers and businesses around the world. But the costs of a new toll system demanded by Tehran would fall heavily on Persian Gulf states, economists say, suggesting that the U.S. and other world powers might have few economic incentives to oppose it.
Why Gulf nations would bear the brunt of Hormuz tolls
SummaryOil-producing countries in the Persian Gulf may have little choice but to absorb a possible Iranian toll on the strategic waterway in the long term, economists say.
Iran’s closure of the Strait of Hormuz is squeezing consumers and businesses around the world. But the costs of a new toll system demanded by Tehran would fall heavily on Persian Gulf states, economists say, suggesting that the U.S. and other world powers might have few economic incentives to oppose it.
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