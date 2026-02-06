Why hangovers get worse as you get older

Getting older also tends to reduce the size of the liver and its ability to process alcohol, for example by slowing the transit of blood. That increases the body’s exposure to toxic metabolites as alcohol is broken down. One nasty by-product is acetaldehyde. A carcinogenic compound, it can cause pounding headaches, terrible nausea and heart palpitations, as well as the hallmark of a truly miserable hangover—the sensation of having been poisoned.