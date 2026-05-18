Why Hantavirus might not dent the booming expedition-cruise business

The polar regions fascinated Daniel Liss ever since he was a child.
He would study maps and globes, picturing the people and animals who call the coldest reaches of the Earth home. As an adult, he crisscrossed the Alaskan frontier, lived in Sweden, and visited the Norwegian island town of Longyearbyen, one of the world’s northernmost settlements.
In December, he crossed a big item off his bucket list, sailing on an Antarctic cruise with Oceanwide Expeditions. The experience was life-changing, he said.
“It was easily the best investment I’ve ever made,” he said. “I’ve seen unbelievably stunning, beautiful, moving, life-changing places, but Antarctica was on a different level.”
Oceanwide has courted expedition-seeking passengers like Liss and gained renown for serving a small, yet fast-growing, part of the cruise-line industry. By 2029, the global capacity for expedition cruises is expected to more than double from the decade prior, according to the Cruise Lines International Association.