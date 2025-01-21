Why has Donald Trump held fire on tariffs?
SummaryThe president had promised hefty levies immediately
Donald Trump started his new presidential term with an unexpected show of restraint. Just a couple of months ago, Mr Trump had warned that he would announce hefty new levies on his first day back in the White House. Instead, he opted for a softer opening. He was set to issue a presidential memorandum, calling for an “America first" trade policy and a review of commercial relationships with China, Canada and Mexico. His measured start prompted relief in government offices and on trading floors around the world. Foreign currencies and stocks rallied.