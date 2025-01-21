Why has Donald Trump held fire on tariffs?

A final wrinkle is that a delay in tariffs aligns with Mr Trump’s instincts as a dealmaker. He believes, contrary to most evidence, that tariffs are good for America’s economy. But he also thinks, consistent with more evidence, that the threat of tariffs offers America clout in talks with other countries. In particular, Mr Trump has signalled that he wants to re-engage with China: the Wall Street Journal reported on January 18th that he would like to visit Beijing to meet Xi Jinping, China’s leader, within his first 100 days in office. Rather than kick off a new trade war before that meeting, Mr Trump would come armed with the possibility of new tariffs, potentially giving him a stronger position at the negotiating table.