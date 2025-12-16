Why has the border between the Koreas fallen silent?
South Korea’s president wants to reduce tensions with the North
KIM CHANG-HWAN used to need earplugs when he went to bed at his home in Daedong-ri, a South Korean village close to the border with North Korea. Eighteen months ago South Korean authorities began blasting K-pop and news reports into North Korea from a network of loudspeakers rigged up along the frontier. North Korea responded in kind, broadcasting animal cries and spooky whistles from its own set of loudspeakers. Then, earlier this year, the border suddenly fell silent. Mr Kim rejoiced.