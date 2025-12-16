Why has the border between the Koreas fallen silent?

Not many people will miss the cacophony in the borderlands. Yet this is only one of the ways that Mr Lee has sought to pause activities that rile the north—and some of his other reforms are producing rather more disquiet. For years South Korea’s spy agency has broadcast radio into North Korea in the hope of giving ordinary citizens access to uncensored news. This year its stations fell silent for the first time since 2010. This switch-off came not long after Donald Trump dismantled America’s state-funded news services, which had also broadcast into North Korea. As a result, the number of hours of programming entering the country from outside has fallen by roughly 80% since May, according to the Stimson Centre, an American think-tank.