Why haven’t tariffs boosted inflation? This theory is gaining traction
The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 15 Aug 2025, 03:51 PM IST
Summary
New research suggests the actual tariff rates are well below what economists have suspected.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
The highest tariffs in almost a century haven’t caused inflation to surge. The phenomenon has puzzled economists, some of whom suspect that companies have so far simply been reluctant to pass along the extra costs to their customers.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story