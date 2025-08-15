Why haven’t tariffs boosted inflation? This theory is gaining traction

Ultimately, however, the actual rates importers pay are likely to rise in months to come, according to Barclays. Many of the existing loopholes could close. Trump has threatened 250% tariffs on pharmaceuticals and 100% tariffs on semiconductors. The White House has also said that as of later this month, it is suspending the de minimis exemption, which allows duty-free shipments to the U.S. as long as they are valued at $800 or less.