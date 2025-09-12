Why Hyundai raid won’t crush the Korean carmaker

Hyundai Motor hit a very public speed bump last week, but its operations are still cruising along.

The South Korean auto giant sold a record number of vehicles in the U.S. in the first half of 2025. The company’s new, ultramodern assembly plant in Georgia is a wonder in automated manufacturing—a point of pride for the company and for the state. President Trump called Hyundai a great company and held it up as proof his tariff strategy is working.

Hyundai Motor Executive Chairman Euisun Chung traveled to the White House last month for his second face-to-face encounter with Trump this year. He joined the heads of Samsung, LG and other Korean enterprises as South Korean President Lee Jae Myung met Trump at the Oval Office. Trump remarked the two countries “need each other" for trade.

“We love what they do," Trump said.

Within hours of the Aug. 25 summit’s conclusion, Hyundai pledged $5 billion in American investment during Trump’s term—adding to the $21 billion promised in the spring.

The search warrant for last week’s raid was granted just a few days later. At its prized Georgia campus, 475 workers were rounded up by immigration officials and detained. The federal raid overshadows Hyundai’s winning streak and the company now finds itself scrutinized by a U.S. government it has worked so hard to appease.

Construction at the joint Hyundai-LG Energy Solution battery plant near Savannah, Ga., has been halted with no clear return date, industry officials say. Shares of Hyundai Motor have declined just slightly since the Thursday raid that spread uncertainty across the global auto industry, ignited a diplomatic row with South Korea and fanned new flames in Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration.

Hyundai on a roll

Before the last week’s turbulence, Hyundai had been on a roll. Combined with sibling automaker Kia, the Hyundai Motor Group ranks as the world’s No. 3 automaker by vehicles sold. In recent years, the South Korean brands have racked up industry awards for design, technology and quality.

“A lot of folks used to discount the Koreans, but they don’t anymore," said Adam Bernard, a former executive in competitor intelligence at General Motors.

Hyundai and Kia have made “big leaps forward in design" while garnering high rankings in vehicle quality, Bernard said.

For the first six months of 2025, Hyundai and Kia’s combined operating profit surpassed Germany’s Volkswagen Group for the first time—outperforming every automaker except Japan’s Toyota Motor, the world’s largest automaker.

Hyundai Motor Executive Chairman Euisun Chung was at the White House in March when the automaker said it would invest $21 billion in U.S. manufacturing.

Pivoting Hyundai for a high-tech future has been Chung’s priority since he took the reins about five years ago at the conglomerate that has been led by his family for generations. Chung, who earned his M.B.A. in San Francisco during the 1990s dot-com boom, expanded Hyundai into robotics and flying cars—while continuing an aggressive push into the U.S.

Hyundai and Kia’s rise in the U.S. has also been dramatic. In addition to the large Georgia facility, Hyundai operates an auto assembly plant in Alabama; Kia has a large production site about an hour outside Atlanta. Eventually, they want most of the cars sold in the U.S. to be made locally rather than at South Korean factories.

Hyundai brand’s U.S. sales have roared to record highs in six of this year’s eight months. Across all vehicle types, Hyundai and Kia control about 10% of the U.S. market, doubling over the past two decades, and now ranking as the No. 4 player after GM, Ford and Toyota, according to Wards Intelligence, which tracks auto sales.

Some American woes

But that American dream has come with some pain.

Hyundai hasn’t raised prices for its cars, wanting to avoid being the first automaker to do so. That means it has absorbed the cost of higher tariffs. The company’s second-quarter net profit fell to $2.4 billion, a 22% decline from a year earlier. The firm warned the economic hit from Trump’s tariffs would worsen in the coming months.

Nowhere can Hyundai’s roller-coaster relationship with the U.S. be seen more clearly than at the $7.6 billion Metaplant facility, which Georgia officials tout as the state’s largest-ever manufacturing project.

Announced three years ago, the combined Hyundai-Kia-Genesis production site—the first such facility in the U.S.—was a big bet on the Biden administration’s multipronged attempt to transition American drivers to electric vehicles, though Hyundai executives say the decision was made internally during the first Trump term. Crucial consumer subsidies of up to $7,500 end this month in accordance with the Trump budget that was pushed through the Republican-controlled Congress.

Alongside the carmaking plants—stamping, welding, paint and final assembly—Hyundai sought to build an EV battery facility with Korean partner LG Energy Solution. This would have been crucial under the Biden administration rules, which favored EVs with domestically sourced batteries. But Hyundai says it remains important to localize production to minimize shipping costs, not to mention tariff risk. And it now plans to make gas-electric hybrids at the complex.

Now the EV battery factory has become the high-profile site of Trump’s desire to drive out illegal workers.

South Korea had said it had a deal to bring home its roughly 300 detained citizens. A Wednesday departure from Atlanta was delayed as the two countries sorted out final-stage issues. The detainees are now slated to fly home Thursday.

Chung is scheduled to be in Detroit on Thursday to receive an Automotive News “Centennial Award" on behalf of himself, his father and grandfather—a commemoration for those who have “left a lasting impact on the automotive industry."

