Why investors are increasingly fatalistic
Everyone knows share prices have a long way to fall. Even so, getting out now might be a mistake
Sales of Nvidia’s most advanced chips “are off the charts", said Jensen Huang on November 19th, while reporting his firm’s highest-ever quarterly revenues. The boss of the world’s most valuable company had much to celebrate. It raked in $57bn in the three months to October, at a gross profit margin of over 70%—the stuff of investors’ dreams. Yet the following day Nvidia’s share price fell by 3%. It is now 13% below its peak in October.