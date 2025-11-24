Why investors are increasingly fatalistic

One red light is already flashing: markets seem unusually uncertain of how to interpret new developments. The morning after Nvidia’s earnings report, for instance, the firm’s share price leapt by nearly 5%—and the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ, a tech-heavy index, jumped, too—before all three began to slide and closed in the red. Meanwhile, the VIX, which measures the range in which traders expect the S&P 500 to move and is otherwise known as Wall Street’s “fear gauge", was all over the place. A reading of 20 means that in a year’s time traders think it likely the share-price index will be somewhere between 20% above and 20% below its current level. In normal times, this estimate varies by no more than a percentage point or two from day to day. On November 20th it swung from 19 to 28 in under three hours. Investors, in other words, are no longer confident that even barnstorming results like Nvidia’s can keep pushing share prices higher, since valuations have risen so far already.