Why investors lack a theory of everything

None of these approaches the ideal theory of markets, which would fully explain how fundamentals move prices and how they sway each other. It is no surprise, then, that practitioners pursue narrower goals. The bright sparks who work at today’s dominant quantitative hedge funds are not searching for a theory of everything. They want to find links between assets that have held in the past, will hold in the near future and from which they can make money. One example is “trend following", which does what it says after spotting a new pattern early. Another is “statistical arbitrage", which searches for assets that usually move in a set relationship to each other, snapping back if they get out of line.