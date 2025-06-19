Why Iran’s ‘Axis of Resistance’ is missing in action
Sudarsan Raghavan , Summer Said , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 19 Jun 2025, 08:12 AM IST
Summary
Militia groups allied with Tehran have mostly stayed out of its war with Israel.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Demonstrators waving the flags of Iran and Lebanon’s Hezbollah rallied in Tehran’s Revolution Square over the weekend.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story