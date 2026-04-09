When Iran agreed to a two-week cease-fire only hours before President Trump had vowed to unleash punishing new attacks, it was in many ways a moment of triumph for the battered regime.
Why Iran thinks it won the war despite huge military losses
SummaryThe Islamic regime survived and appears to possess a new strategic prize in the Strait of Hormuz.
When Iran agreed to a two-week cease-fire only hours before President Trump had vowed to unleash punishing new attacks, it was in many ways a moment of triumph for the battered regime.
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