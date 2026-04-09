Why Iran thinks it won the war despite huge military losses

But so far, it is Trump who has appeared more conciliatory. The cease-fire would give U.S. and Iranian negotiators time to hammer out a deal, he said. A 10-point Iranian proposal calling for sweeping U.S. concessions, including a promise not to attack Iran again, lifting of all sanctions on Tehran and removal of U.S. troops from the region was “a workable basis on which to negotiate,” Trump said in a social-media post.