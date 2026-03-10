The Iran conflict is rocking energy markets and threatening to squeeze the global economy, but beyond the immediate crisis lies a staggering economic prize—unlocking the oil industry in a nation with one of the world’s largest proven reserves.
Why Iranian regime change would transform global energy markets
SummaryIt has one of the largest oil industries in the world, but it has been strangled for years by international sanctions.
