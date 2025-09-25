Why is AI so slow to spread? Economics can explain
Businesses are ignoring the street of hundred-dollar bills
Talk to executives and before long they will rhapsodise about all the wonderful ways in which their business is using artificial intelligence. Jamie Dimon of JPMorgan Chase recently said that his bank has 450 use cases for the technology. “AI will become the new operating system of restaurants," according to Yum! Brands, which runs KFC and Taco Bell. AI will “play an important role in improving the traveller experience", says the owner of Booking.com. In the first quarter of this year executives from 44% of S&P 500 companies discussed AI on earnings calls.