Why is AI so slow to spread? Economics can explain

Of course, it is still early days. Putting AI to use requires dealing with frictions, such as datasets that are not properly integrated into the cloud, meaning some lags were to be expected. AI diffusion has, though, disappointed even these more modest expectations. Analysts at Morgan Stanley once said that 2024 would be “the year of the adopters". That came to little. This year was supposed to be “the year of agents", involving autonomous systems that perform tasks based on data and predefined rules. But, according to the UBS paper, 2025 is instead “the year of agent evaluation", with companies merely dipping their toes in the water. Perhaps there are deeper reasons for the disconnect between C-suite enthusiasm and sluggishness on the shop floor.