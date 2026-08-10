Why is Iran acting like it is holding all the cards in Hormuz talks?

Republicans need to win over voters on the economy. With voters’ negative impressions now hardening, some Republican and independent analysts say Trump and his GOP allies have little time to regain a key asset: their image as the party better suited to handle the economy. For the GOP, the fear is that voters who backed the party in 2024 believing Trump would ease the cost of living will stay home or defect this November. “The set of events that would need to happen to produce a real change in the Republican Party’s fortune is pretty big,” said John Sides, a political scientist at Vanderbilt University.