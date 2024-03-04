Why is the Amazon rainforest so dangerous?
Summary
- Criminal groups bring corruption, drug-trafficking and murder, which the authorities often fail to stop
“THIS ENGLISHMAN had a bad reputation in the region because he did a lot of reporting against gold miners," said Brazil’s president, Jair Bolsonaro, on June 15th. Hours later police announced that they had found human remains later confirmed to be those of Dom Phillips, a British journalist who was working on a book called “How to Save the Amazon". Other remains, still being examined, are likely to be those of Bruno Pereira, an expert on indigenous peoples. A fisherman has confessed to the crime, and his brother has also been detained, but authorities expect further arrests. Mr Phillips and Mr Pereira went missing on June 5th during a reporting trip, and were last seen in Javari Valley, a Brazilian region of the Amazon near Colombia and Peru (see map).