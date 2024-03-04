Why is the Amazon rainforest so dangerous?

When federal authorities try to intervene, their agents face death threats, as Mr Pereira reported last April. He lost his job at Funai, the government agency responsible for looking after indigenous lands, shortly after taking part in an operation that destroyed 60 illegal mining rafts, boats used to search for gold. A dossier released by an NGO this month showed that, in recent years, experts on indigenous peoples have been replaced by army officers in senior positions at Funai, which seems to be part of a broader trend of the army gaining influence under Mr Bolsonaro. This is not necessarily a good thing. It was indigenous people who first began searching for the missing men, while the army waited for the order to help. If Brazil’s politicians continue to neglect the Amazon, criminals will exploit it, putting the people who stand up for it in danger.