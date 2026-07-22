Why Israel is sitting out the latest US bombing campaign in Iran

Israel is sitting it out as the conflict with Iran heats up again, a posture that suits the U.S., its Arab allies—and for now Israel itself.
The U.S. and Israel fought together closely when they launched the war on Iran in February, drawing on each others’ strengths in firepower, intelligence and logistics in an air campaign that had little precedent.
Now, the U.S. and regional officials are concerned Israel’s involvement would add a disruptive variable when they are trying to wring diplomatic concessions from Iran and avoid all-out war.
Washington has asked Israel to stay out of the fight for now, people familiar with the matter said.
The Persian Gulf’s Arab states are lobbying the U.S. to ensure that Israel doesn’t resume strikes on Iran, said Arab officials familiar with the discussion. They fear Israeli involvement would trigger a fierce response from Tehran that potentially targets their energy infrastructure, the officials said. It also would make it harder politically for Gulf states to join in the attacks on Iran themselves if necessary.