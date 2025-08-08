Why Israel must hold itself to account

At the same time as the laws of war are being broken, the system that enshrines them is failing. The Geneva Conventions sought to spare civilians. However, they were drawn up for wars between states. Most conflicts today involve at least one militia, which makes separating fighters from civilians hard. Under Geneva’s code, the high ratio of civilian to military casualties in Gaza is not proof of crimes. Israel has loosened its rules of engagement, but the strip is crowded; Hamas knowingly shelters among civilians. In such circumstances many civilians die, as America once learned in the Iraqi cities of Mosul and Fallujah.