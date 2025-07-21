Why Israel’s chaotic new food program in Gaza has turned so deadly
Dov Lieber , Anat Peled , The Wall Street Journal 10 min read 21 Jul 2025, 07:13 AM IST
Summary
A visit to one distribution site shows how a system designed to squeeze out the U.N. and Hamas continues to draw hungry Palestinians into deadly encounters.
Thousands of hungry Palestinians amassed last Tuesday morning outside a barbed-wire fence surrounding the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation aid center here. The moment the gates cracked open, the crowd surged forward.
