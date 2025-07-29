Why it has never been better to be a big company
The upheaval brought by AI and Trump favours corporate giants—for now
For all the unwieldiness it entails, scale has always brought enormous benefits in business. Fixed costs are set against more revenue, raising profits and supporting investment. Heft brings greater bargaining power with suppliers and financiers. From the early 2000s, the advantages of scale became even more pronounced. Intangible assets, including software and intellectual property, gave the upper hand to companies that could afford to invest in them. Globalisation provided big companies with more room to grow, as well as access to larger—and cheaper—pools of labour. In America, the gap in profitability between big and small firms widened (see chart 1). Economists began to speak of “superstar" firms racing ahead of the competition.