Why it has never been better to be a big company

Start with AI. You might imagine that lumbering leviathans would be too tied up in bureaucracy to make use of the technology. In fact, their scale allows them to invest far more in it than smaller rivals. According to a survey in December by Bain, a consultancy, American companies with more than $5bn in revenue had an average annual budget for generative-AI projects of $27m, five times the level in the preceding February. Those with between $500m and $5bn in revenue, by contrast, had set aside $9m, up by two-thirds over the same period (see chart 2). JPMorgan Chase, America’s biggest bank, says it has rolled out AI tools to most of its 320,000 employees. UnitedHealth, the country’s biggest health insurer, claims to have 1,000 different applications for the technology.