Why it’s so difficult for robots to make your Nike sneakers
Jon Emont , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 21 Apr 2025, 01:52 PM IST
SummaryThe shoe giant’s effort to find alternatives to Asian factories that churn out a dazzling variety of its sneakers is a cautionary tale.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
President Trump is betting that the threat of stiff tariffs on low-cost countries in Asia and elsewhere will pressure American companies to bring manufacturing—and jobs—back to the U.S.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less